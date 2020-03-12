Plea in HC to remove hate speech from social media

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre on a plea to remove fake news and hate speech being circulated on social media and online platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Google.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar issued notice to the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance, and Information Technology and three online platforms seeking their stands on the petition by K.N. Govindacharya.

Mr. Govindacharya, represented by advocate Virag Gupta, sought directions to the three platforms to disclose information about their designated officers in India as required under the IT Rules.

The petition has alleged that social media platforms “have become a haven for hate speech” and in the absence of details of designated officers, there is “no clear mechanism to enforce justice”.

“Social media platform cannot become a tool for rioting, even as they claim freedom of speech and expression,” the petition contended. It has further alleged that such platforms “have been misusing the idea of free speech and have not been complying with Indian laws”.

“Despite many steps taken by the police, growing trend of hate speech on social media, has increased burden of courts. In absence of any action, hate speech continues to grow on social media,” the plea said.