Plea in HC seeks mechanism to check age in liquor shops, bars

Delhi govt. says petition is an attempt to stall policy

The High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi government on a petition seeking to put in place a robust mechanism for mandatory checking of age at liquor shops, bars and restaurants serving alcohol with government identity cards.

An HC Bench posted the case for further hearing on September 17.

The plea filed by Community Against Drunken Driving, through activist Prince Singhal, also sought direction to the Delhi government to restrain it from giving effect to the recent amendment made in the Excise Rules, which permit the doorstep delivery of liquor, until a robust age verification mechanism is put in place.

Mr. Singhal further urged the court to restrain the Delhi government from giving effect to another amendment in the excise policy, which reduced the drinking age from 25 to 21 until a robust age verification mechanism is instituted.

Mr. Singhal said that he filed the current petition as the Delhi government has failed to take action on the previous petition filed by him in 2017 where the court had directed the government to form a policy on age checking at alcohol points of sale.

“Since the Delhi government introduced the new excise policy and liberalized the alcohol policy bringing down the legal drinking age and increasing alcohol availability making the alcohol policy almost at par with countries in the west, it has become even more pertinent to strictly monitor the age of consumer as is done in the western nations,” Mr. Singhal said.

The petition has urged that only government-issued documents such as Aadhaar card, Election I-card and a valid passport for foreign nationals should be used to verify age at points of sale.

“Tools such as portable age verifier and a bio metrix age check can be placed at points of sale to check buyers below the age of 30 years,” the plea said.

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, contended that this plea was an attempt to stall the policy under one pretext or the other.

Underage drinking

Mr. Singhal said that underage drinking has been consistently rising at 28% annually and one in every five people in AIIMS de-addiction centre are below 21 years.

The petition said was filed to address the serious need for a legislative enactment to combat excessive underage drinking, which often results in unruly and careless behavior by young people.