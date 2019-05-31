Plea in HC over uniform civil code

A petition filed in the Delhi High Court has sought directions to the Centre to frame a uniform civil code to promote unity, fraternity and national integration.

BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, in his petition, has asked for direction to the Centre to constitute a judicial commission or a high-level expert committee to draft a uniform civil code in spirit of Article 44 of the Constitution within three months.

This, Mr. Upadhyay said should be done “while considering the best practices of all religions and sects, civil laws of developed countries and international conventions”.

A uniform civil code would replace the personal laws, based on the scriptures and customs of various religious communities, with a common set of rules governing every citizen of the country.

The petition stated that Goa has a common civil code since 1965, which is applicable to all of its residents, and it is the only State to have it as of now.

Mr. Upadhyay has said that the court could in the alternative, direct the Law Commission of India to draft a uniform civil code in spirit of Article 44 of the Constitution and publish it on the website for at least 60 days for wide public debate and feedback.