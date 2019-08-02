Plea in HC challenges triple talaq Bill

Within a day of President Ram Nath Kovind giving accent to the Triple Talaq Bill, a petition was filed in the Delhi High Court challenging provisions in the new law that made giving instant oral triple talaq a criminal offence punishable with jail term of up to three years.

Social activist and advocate Shahid Ali, in his public interest litigation petition, has claimed that the Muslim Women (protection of rights on marriage) Act, 2019 was against both men and women and “amounts to institutionalised discrimination against the largest minority of India.”

Shayara Bano case

Mr. Ali said there is “huge possibility of it being misused, whenever, there is minor matrimonial discourse or claim for maintenance.”

The petition pointed out that the Supreme Court in the Shayara Bano case had already declared the pronouncement of triple talaq as invalid and unconstitutional.

“Once it is declared that the marriage shall not be dissolved by pronouncement of triple talaq, no offence is made out at all,” the petition argued.

“However, the government went many steps further... [and] has made the same a criminal offence, however, without making any arrangement in the said Act for reconciliation between the Muslim husband pronouncing the triple talaq and his wife,” the petition said.

Order violated

The mere fact of not providing any measure for reconciliation between the Muslim husband pronouncing talaq and his wife is against the government’s own statement of objects and reasons attached to the Act, and also violative of the order of Supreme Court in Shayara Bano case, the plea said.

Mr. Ali also argued that there are “high chances” of misuse of some Sections of the Act, since, nothing had been provided in the Act to ascertain the truthfulness of the allegations of pronouncement of triple talaq.

False complaint

“In the absence of any safeguards even if there is a minor discord in the marital affairs, the wife may file a false complaint that the husband has pronounced Triple Talaq upon her by oral pronunciation,” the plea said.

This, Mr. Ali, said would result in increasing number of desertions instead of dissolution of marriage in the matter of those who are forced to live under unhappy marriages.