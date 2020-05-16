Plea in HC challenges ‘special corona fee’ on liquor

New Delhi

16 May 2020 00:16 IST

Fee was an afterthought and after-effect of overcrowding at vends: petitioner

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Aam Aadmi Party government on a plea challenging the levying of 70% “special corona fee” on all liquor brands in the Capital.

The Bench asked the Delhi government to reply by May 29 to the petition which has sought setting aside of the May 4 notification imposing the levy.

Petitioner Lalit Valecha, an advocate, has contended that the “special corona fee” is in excess of what has been authorised by law and accordingly it is being collected arbitrarily. He added that the fee was an afterthought and an after-effect of overcrowding and violation of social distancing norms outside liquor shops on the first day of their reopening.

The plea further claimed that the MRP of liquor in Delhi includes all taxes and duties imposed by the Centre or State government, and that increasing the MRP by 70% by means of an executive order was “illegal and bad in law”.