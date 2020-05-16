Delhi

Plea in HC challenges ‘special corona fee’ on liquor

Fee was an afterthought and after-effect of overcrowding at vends: petitioner

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Aam Aadmi Party government on a plea challenging the levying of 70% “special corona fee” on all liquor brands in the Capital.

The Bench asked the Delhi government to reply by May 29 to the petition which has sought setting aside of the May 4 notification imposing the levy.

Petitioner Lalit Valecha, an advocate, has contended that the “special corona fee” is in excess of what has been authorised by law and accordingly it is being collected arbitrarily. He added that the fee was an afterthought and an after-effect of overcrowding and violation of social distancing norms outside liquor shops on the first day of their reopening.

The plea further claimed that the MRP of liquor in Delhi includes all taxes and duties imposed by the Centre or State government, and that increasing the MRP by 70% by means of an executive order was “illegal and bad in law”.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 12:20:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/plea-in-hc-challenges-special-corona-fee-on-liquor/article31597335.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY