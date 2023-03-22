ADVERTISEMENT

Plea in HC challenges corporal punishment in prisons

March 22, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi 

The plea argues that certain provisions of the Prisons Act provide for punishments like whipping, restriction of food, penal diet, handcuffs, fetters and substitution of gunny or other coarse fabric for clothing for prisoners which is demeaning and against the Constitution

The Hindu Bureau

A petition filed before the Delhi High Court has challenged the provision in law for corporal punishment of jail inmates for acts of indiscipline.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad directed that the petition filed by advocate Harsh Vibhore Singhal be listed for hearing on May 23 along with another plea by the petitioner against solitary confinement in jails.

Mr. Singhal, in his plea, said certain provisions of the Prisons Act provide for punishments like whipping, restriction of food, penal diet, handcuffs, fetters and substitution of gunny or other coarse fabric for clothing for prisoners which is demeaning and against the Constitution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“That impugned sections make prisoners vulnerable to corporal punishments having no nexus with misconduct and are disproportionate to any legitimate objective… Corporal punishments gravely infringe upon prisoners’ human and fundamental rights, are dehumanising and degrading and get compounded by the derisive sadistic laughter of obstreperous and vituperative prison masters supervising such punishments,” the plea said.

The Sections, the plea added, are ultra vires and in violation of Article 14 (Right to Equality), 19(1-a, to freedom of speech and expression), 20(2, no person shall be prosecuted and punished for the same offence more than once) and 21(protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution of India.

The petition further stated that such corporal punishments are designed to raise physical injury, pain and humiliation by infliction of physical wounds and destroy the hopes of reformation or rehabilitation.

It also argued that the sections are discriminatory and promote corruption and only those who are “unable to ingratiate officials” suffer.

The plea also highlighted that the fact that India has ratified the UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) says that all degrading treatment is prohibited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / prison

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US