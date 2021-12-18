Plea in HC challenges appointment of Jamia professor to quasi-judicial body

New Delhi

18 December 2021

Court issues notices to Centre, university

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre on a plea challenging the appointment of Shahid Akhter, who was appointed as professor at the Centre for Management Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, as one of the members of the National Commission of Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI).

Justice V. Kameswar Rao also issue notices to Jamia Millia Islamia, NCMEI, and Mr. Akhter on the petition seeking to declare his appointment to the quasi-judicial body illegal.

The petition filed by Zarmina Israr Khan, a Ph.D. scholar in African Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, claimed that no notification or advertisement for the post of member was issued by the Ministry of Education before appointing Mr. Akhter.

“An appointment which is made without the issuance of an advertisement or notification, suffers from a lack of transparency and objectivity and, hence, is ultra vires Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India,” the petition filed through advocate Amit George, along with advocates Shyam Krishnan and Iram Peerzada, said.

“Evidently, persons who are in knowledge of the fact that there is a vacancy in the Commission are the only persons who apply. Consequently, there has been no competitive evaluation of the merits of various candidates,” the plea said.

“The entire process culminating into the appointment of Shahid Akhter is a colourable exercise of power and in flagrant violation and total non-compliance of the statutory provisions contained in Clause 3, 4 and 5 of the NCMEI Act, 2004, read with Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India,” it added.

The High Court listed the case for further hearing in February next year.