Plea in green tribunal alleges encroachment on Rohini park

Following a plea alleging encroachment on a park in Rohini, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Development Authority to look into the issue and take appropriate action.
A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “Let the complaint be forwarded to the DDA for taking necessary action in accordance with law within one month.”
The directions came when the NGT was hearing a plea moved by one Arvind Kumar Sharma. “Grievance in the application is that a park in Sector 24 Rohini is being encroached and polluted. The applicant has annexed copies of the letters addressed to the DDA and DCP Rohini but no action has been taken,” the Bench said. It also warned of coercive action against authorities in case of non-compliance.
