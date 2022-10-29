Plea in Delhi High Court challenges delimitation of civic wards

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar, said the notified delimitation does not reflect “equal and proportionate representation”. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre, Delhi government and the Centre-appointed delimitation committee for their response to a plea against the final report on the demarcation of municipal wards in the city.

The petition, filed by Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar, challenges the final delimitation report, which was published by the Centre in a gazette notification on October 17, paving the way for the MCD polls.

The Congress leader in his plea highlighted a ‘disparity’ in terms of the population of wards and sought a fresh delimitation exercise while clarifying that he is not against the municipal election per se.

The need for the delimitation exercise arose after the Centre amended the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 to unify three erstwhile municipal corporations into a unified MCD. On July 8, the Centre constituted a three-member delimitation committee to execute the delimitation of municipal wards.

The report prepared by the committee was ratified by the Centre through a gazette notification earlier this month. The civic elections in the Capital are expected to be held before the end of the year. The High Court has posted the hearing on the petition for December 14.

‘Arbitrary formula’

Mr. Kumar, in his petition, stated that the formula adopted by the authorities for the delimitation exercise was “wholly, arbitrary, irrational, unintelligible, confusing and suffered from various legal infirmities”. Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, who appeared for the petitioner on Friday, argued that the notified delimitation does not reflect “equal and proportionate representation” as there is a “disparity” in terms of the population of wards. It added that, as per the final report, 77 wards have a population of more than 71,500 and 69 wards have a population of less than 58,500.

According to the plea, the delimitation committee has carved out the wards “as per their own whims and fancies in a most amorphous manner”.

The Congress leader’s petition also alleges that the wards have been divided along the lines of community and religion, in violation of basic tenets of the Constitution. “The Gazette notification speaks volumes about the ill will in relation to the Dalit and minority population. The splitting of Dalit and minority population... has been done under conspiracy to bulldoze their voice,” the petition submitted.

