Plea in Delhi HC for continued deployment of marshals in DTC buses

March 19, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - New Delhi

Petitioner cites news reports that several buses are running without marshals onboard

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi High Court

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the Transport Department of the Delhi government for continued deployment of marshals in buses under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

The petition, filed by social activist and advocate Amit Sahni, cited news reports to state that several DTC buses are running without marshals onboard.

Mr. Sahni had made a representation to the Transport Department on March 15 requesting continued deployment of marshalls in buses as per the government’s Bus Marshals Scheme, introduced by the Transport Department in 2015 to improve women’s safety.

“But to the knowledge of the petitioner, no action has been taken till date by the respondent (Transport Department),” the petition stated.

It said the Bus Marshals Scheme had helped in curbing cases of eve-teasing, theft in buses apart from maintaining overall discipline among the commuters using buses on a daily basis.

“The respondent itself admits that the deployment of marshals in Delhi buses had boosted the morale of women using public transport and in case of eve-teasing or theft like situation, the marshal takes over the situation. Thus, it has been extremely helpful in reducing the crime cases,” the petition stated.

He stressed that the issue involved in his petition is in the larger public interest as it would benefit millions of bus commuters.

