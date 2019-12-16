Delhi

Plea in court challenging ban on traditional cotton ‘manja’

more-in

A petition before the Delhi High Court has challenged the ban on manufacture, sale, purchase and storage of traditional cotton ‘manja’, a thread used in kite flying.

An association representing shopkeepers engaged in the trade of kite flying material, including ‘manja’, in its plea has contended that the Delhi government notification putting prohibiting on cotton ‘manja’ was contrary to the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order based on which it was issued.

It has contended that the NGT had banned manufacture, sale, purchase and storage of nylon or synthetic ‘manja’ and not the traditional cotton variety that was made sharp by lacing it with glass, metal, adhesive or some other material.

The NGT, in its order of 2017, had not banned traditional cotton ‘manja’ and an appeal was moved by the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in the Supreme Court for banning it, but even the apex court had declined to do so.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
court administration
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2019 1:23:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/plea-in-court-challenging-ban-on-traditional-cotton-manja/article30314951.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY