Plea filed before Delhi HC to postpone NEET-UG

Plea cites flood situation, huge distance to exam centre; court to hear matter today

Plea cites flood situation, huge distance to exam centre; court to hear matter today

Several National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) aspirants moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking to postpone the examination for the year 2022, scheduled for July 17.

The petition was mentioned before a Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, which allowed it to be listed for hearing on Thursday, the counsel for the petitioners said.

The petitioners sought that ‘NEET-UG Phase 2’ be conducted after considering the “huge distance” at which certain examination centres are located for certain aspirants when the nation is facing “the current grave situation caused by floods”.

The plea said that many of the examination centres range between 150 to 300 km for thousands of students. It also sought the establishment of a complaint redressal mechanism to decide in a time-bound manner all the complaints and grievances raised in respect of the examination.

The petitioners, apart from seeking to set aside the entrance test scheduled for undergraduate medical and dental courses, sought that a fresh notification rescheduling the examination date be issued by the authorities after addressing their grievances.

“This court may graciously be pleased to issue any writ/directions in the nature of Certiorari or Mandamus, directing the respondents to set aside the examination schedule July 17, 2022, of NEET-UG 2022 examination as mentioned in the notification dated April 6, 2022, issued by respondent no. 1/national testing agency,” they said in their petition.

“Direct the respondents to issue a fresh notification rescheduling the date of NEET- UG 2022 examination after considering the grievances raised by the petitioners by way of written representations dated May 12, 2022, and July 8, 2022,” the plea added.