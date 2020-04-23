Plea claims violations in Food Act implementation

A petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court alleging widespread violations in the implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), including ration shops being shut during working hours, and denial of access to foodgrains to needy during lockdown.

Food insecurity

The plea by Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan claimed that the lockdown has led to large-scale and sudden loss of livelihood of workers in the informal sector, daily wagers, self-employed persons working as plumbers, carpenters, rickshaw pullers, street hawkers, and has plunged lakhs of people into food insecurity and hunger.

“The various food programmes under the NFSA are the only lifeline for a large number of persons and families in Delhi and therefore, it is crucial that these work properly to ensure that every person is able to access the fundamental right to food,” it said. It has sought for proper implementation of necessary grievance redressal and accountability mechanisms under the NFSA.

The NGO said information such as list of all ration shops in Delhi, with their phone number, address and GPS location be provided proactively in the public domain on the website of the food department to ensure transparency.