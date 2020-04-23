Delhi

Plea claims violations in Food Act implementation

Food rights activists appeal in HC

A petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court alleging widespread violations in the implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), including ration shops being shut during working hours, and denial of access to foodgrains to needy during lockdown.

Food insecurity

The plea by Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan claimed that the lockdown has led to large-scale and sudden loss of livelihood of workers in the informal sector, daily wagers, self-employed persons working as plumbers, carpenters, rickshaw pullers, street hawkers, and has plunged lakhs of people into food insecurity and hunger.

“The various food programmes under the NFSA are the only lifeline for a large number of persons and families in Delhi and therefore, it is crucial that these work properly to ensure that every person is able to access the fundamental right to food,” it said. It has sought for proper implementation of necessary grievance redressal and accountability mechanisms under the NFSA.

The NGO said information such as list of all ration shops in Delhi, with their phone number, address and GPS location be provided proactively in the public domain on the website of the food department to ensure transparency.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2020 12:45:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/plea-claims-violations-in-food-act-implementation/article31419188.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY