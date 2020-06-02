Delhi

Plea claims telcos failing to stop phishing menace

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to respond to Paytm’s plea alleging that telecom operators are not blocking those who are defrauding its customers by “phishing” activities over various mobile networks.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan also issued notice to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and mobile service providers Reliance Jio, MTNL, BSNL and Vodafone seeking their stand on the plea before the next date of hearing on June 24.

One97 Communications Ltd, which runs Paytm, has sought damages of ₹100 crore from telecom firms for causing “financial and reputational loss”.

Paytm has contended that the telecom majors are violating their obligations under the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preferences Regulations (TCCCPR) 2018 which was notified by the Trai to curb problem of unsolicited commercial communications

Paytm has claimed that under the regulations, the telecom companies are required to verify purported telemarketers seeking registration (called registered telemarketers or RTMs) with them before granting access to their customer data and also take action immediately against all fraudulent RTMs.

The petition has contended that the telcos “failure” to undertake proper verification prior to such registration enables fraudulent telemarketers to carry out phishing activities against customers of Paytm and its associate companies.

