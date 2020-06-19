Plea claims pvt. hospital nurses not provided PPE

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre, city government and the Indian Nursing Council on a petition claiming that nurses in private hospitals are not being provided proper personal protective equipment (PPE) to shield themselves from COVID-19.

Distress Management Collective, which claims to be a group of social workers, health professionals, lawyers, retired bureaucrats and retired judges, in its plea, has alleged that the Centre and the Delhi government have a “discriminatory approach” towards nurses in private hospitals and nursing homes as compared to those working in State-run healthcare facilities.

It has alleged that there is “blatant violation” of human rights of nurses and other health workers at private nursing homes/hospitals registered under the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1953 and Rules of 2011.

“The worst-hit are nurses who are giving care to the patients at bedside without PPE, N-95 mask, gloves, etc., at private nursing homes in Delhi and other parts of the country, especially when there is a spike in asymptomatic COVID-19 cases,” the plea said.

It has also claimed that the private management, which runs these nursing homes/hospitals “are maintaining nil or meagre inventory of requisite stock of safety equipment” and are not exercising basic precautions for safety and security of their healthcare workers.

The petition also claimed that the Centre and the Delhi government “are not taking any action despite many representations by the nurses individually and collectively”.