Plea claims pvt. hospital nurses not provided PPE

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre, city government and the Indian Nursing Council on a petition claiming that nurses in private hospitals are not being provided proper personal protective equipment (PPE) to shield themselves from COVID-19.
Distress Management Collective, which claims to be a group of social workers, health professionals, lawyers, retired bureaucrats and retired judges, in its plea, has alleged that the Centre and the Delhi government have a “discriminatory approach” towards nurses in private hospitals and nursing homes as compared to those working in State-run healthcare facilities.
It has alleged that there is “blatant violation” of human rights of nurses and other health workers at private nursing homes/hospitals registered under the Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1953 and Rules of 2011.
“The worst-hit are nurses who are giving care to the patients at bedside without PPE, N-95 mask, gloves, etc., at private nursing homes in Delhi and other parts of the country, especially when there is a spike in asymptomatic COVID-19 cases,” the plea said.
It has also claimed that the private management, which runs these nursing homes/hospitals “are maintaining nil or meagre inventory of requisite stock of safety equipment” and are not exercising basic precautions for safety and security of their healthcare workers.
The petition also claimed that the Centre and the Delhi government “are not taking any action despite many representations by the nurses individually and collectively”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath