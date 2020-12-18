Plea challenges two hand requirement for medical course admissions

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to reply to a petition by a disabled woman challenging a provision in the General Medical Admission Regulation, which requires both hands to be intact for being considered for a medical course.
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan asked the Ministries of Health, Human Resource Development and Social Justice, the National Medical Commission, Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital to give their stand on the woman’s petition.
Baibhavi Sharma, who has only one arm from birth, had qualified the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), 2020 and was allotted a seat in Lady Hardinge Medical College, here for MBBS course under persons with disability (PWD) category.
However, she was declared ineligible in the light of the condition in the Graduate Medical Admission Regulation 1997 which requires ‘both hands intact, with intact sensations, sufficient strength and range of motion are essential to be considered for medical course’.
When the High Court asked how a person with one hand become a doctor, Ms. Sharma’s counsel said the authorities have to examine each case on its merits and there cannot be a blanket prohibition.
Ms. Sharma has claimed that despite her disability, she has a “consistently good academic record, can swim, cycle and skate and is able to do all her day-to-day activities without any assistance”.
