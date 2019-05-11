Plea challenges railways recruitment process, calls it discriminatory

A petition filed before the Delhi High Court has challenged a 2018 Railways recruitment process, which it claimed was discriminatory to persons with disabilities (PwDs) falling under the category of autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability and mental illness.

Highlighting the anomalies in the 2018 Centralized Employment Notification, NGO National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled said the process was discriminatory towards a section of persons with benchmark disabilities and also violative of the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The petition, filed through advocate Subhash Chandran K.R., pointed out that upon close perusal of the notification, it was found that reservations have been denied to disabled persons falling under Clause (d) of Section 34 (1) of the Act — autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability and mental illness.

‘Violation of PwD Act’

“In the recruitment notification of 2018 this category of persons was denied reservations. In the notification, even the category of multiple disabilities was not included. This is a violation of the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Act 2016,” the petition said.

The petition has sought direction from the court to the Railway Ministry to ensure that the percentage of vacancies accruing to the above categories of people in accordance to reservations provided under Section 34(1) are kept in abeyance as backlogs for filling up later as and when posts for them are identified for them.

It additionally complained that the Railways are not maintaining a roster to compute vacancies for persons with disabilities and has been arbitrarily providing reservations against vacancies.