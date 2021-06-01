Plea challenges ICMR advisory on RT-PCR test

New Delhi

01 June 2021 23:47 IST

HC seeks response from Centre, Delhi government

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Centre and Delhi government on a petition challenging the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s advisory barring a repetition of the RT-PCR test on those who tested positive for COVID-19.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh also issued a notice to the ICMR and sought their stand on the petition filed by advocate Karan Ahuja.

Mr. Ahuja said he and his parents had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 28 and remained under home isolation for a period of 17 days as per the home isolation guidelines issued by the Delhi government.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the Civil Defence guards deployed outside his house asked for a negative COVID-19 report to allow him and his family to step out of the house even to get essential items.

When Mr. Ahuja and his parents went to the nearest dispensary in Sultanpuri to get tested again on May 18, the medical staff present at the counter refused to test them, citing orders not to test those who had tested positive.

The petitioner challenged the May 4 ICMR advisory, claiming it to be a violation of his fundamental rights.

“This particular recommendation in the advisory has led to a virtual blanket ban on COVID-19 testing among patients who have already tested positive, which has led to several complications,” the petition said.