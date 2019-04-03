Plea challenges appointment of Haryana DGP

NEW DELHI

03 April 2019 01:43 IST

A plea in Delhi High Court on Tuesday challenged the appointment of Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava, claiming that the Supreme Court’s directions regarding selection, appointment and tenure of service of DGPs were “not being followed”.

The petition by IPS officer Prabhat Ranjan Deo sought the quashing of the recommendation and empanelment of Yadava by the UPSC and his appointment, by February 18 order of the State government.

Justice Suresh Kait, before whom the plea came up for hearing, sought certain clarifications from the UPSC and the Haryana government and listed the matter for April 11.

Deo, represented by advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha and Ashwarya Sinha, said he was not even considered for promotion to the post even though he has a “blemishless record”.