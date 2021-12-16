Plea challenges appointment of CS as poll chief of corporations

New Delhi

16 December 2021 00:39 IST

HC seeks Delhi Govt.’s response, issues notice to three municipal corporations

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the AAP Government to respond to a petition challenging the appointment of Chief Secretary as the Election Commissioner of the three municipal corporations from April 21, next year.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh also issued a notice to the corporations here on the petition seeking direction to the Government to immediately withdraw its November 25 notification.

The petition filed by BJP MLA Nand Kishore Garg said that the Delhi Government, by its notification, had improperly earmarked the appointment of serving Chief Secretary of Government of NCT of Delhi as the Election Commissioner of the corporations with effect from April 21, 2022.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Utter violation’

The plea, filed through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, claimed that the appointment was made in utter violation to the settled principles of law, which mandates that important Government posts like Election Commissioner must be offered to neutral and apolitical person and must not be party to several political as well as administrative decision of a particular Government as it can be capable of affecting the free and fair election process.

“In this respect, it is submitted that the serving Chief Secretary of Government of NCT of Delhi is still having his tenure of present service till March 8, 2023,” the plea said adding, “However, the respondent no.1 [Delhi Government] has acted with vested interest and ulterior motive as incumbent Chief Secretary of Delhi has been actively associated with it at every level of administrative decisions.”