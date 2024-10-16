GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea before HC seeks framework to govern resale of concert tickets 

Published - October 16, 2024 12:51 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A petition filed before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought directions to the Centre to establish and enforce a regulatory framework to govern the resale of concert tickets through authorised platforms.

The court, however, after it was informed by the petitioner’s counsel that a similar petition was pending before a Bench headed by the Chief Justice, listed the case before the Chief Justice’s court on October 23.

The petition filed by Ms. Samridhi and four others sought a direction to the Union Ministries of Information and Broadcasting and Electronics, and Information Technology to block unlawful online platforms involved in illegal and unauthorised sale of tickets in India.

The plea said the online ticketing platforms such as BookmyShow (BMS) ought to provide a convenient digital ticketing solution to the public and help keep a check on black-marketing and unauthorised sale of tickets.

“Yet, the announcement of sought-after events such as cricket matches, live entertainment shows or musical concerts by several renowned artists such as Diljit Dosanjh, Coldplay, etc., are followed by a rampant increase of black-marketing activities whereby tickets for admission to such events are sold at an exorbitant premium through unauthorised and unlawful means by exploiting the general public at large,” the plea said.

It said music band Coldplay had partnered with BMS for the sale of its concert tickets and had announced it to the public to avoid any unauthorised sale of its tickets but other platforms too had gone live with the illegal and unauthorised sale of tickets.

The Chief Justice’s court had previously sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea alleging “illegal, manipulative and exploitive” practice of ticket scalping, wherein event tickets are resold to people at inflated prices.

Published - October 16, 2024 12:51 am IST

