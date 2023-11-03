HamberMenu
Plea before HC claims Taj Mahal built on Raja Man Singh’s mansion

The plea also claimed that various court chroniclers of King Shah Jahan are silent about the name of the architect of the Taj Mahal

November 03, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Delhi High Court on November 3 directed the ASI to decide representation seeking change in the books of history about the construction of the Taj Mahal, claiming there is no historical evidence of the demolition of the palace of Raja Man Singh and fresh construction of the Taj Mahal on the same site.

The Delhi High Court on November 3 directed the ASI to decide representation seeking change in the books of history about the construction of the Taj Mahal, claiming there is no historical evidence of the demolition of the palace of Raja Man Singh and fresh construction of the Taj Mahal on the same site. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

The Delhi High Court on November 3 directed the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to decide representation seeking change in the books of history about the construction of the Taj Mahal, claiming there is no historical evidence of the demolition of the palace of Raja Man Singh and fresh construction of Taj Mahal on the same site.

The bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed ASI to decide on a representation made by Surjit Singh Yadav, President Hindu Sena (NGO) while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) sought a change in books of history in regards to construction of Taj Mahal.

The plea further sought direction to the Archeological Survey of India to carry out an investigation about the age of the Taj Mahal including the existence of the palace of Raja Man Singh as of 31.12.1631 on the site of the Taj Mahal, in Agra and to file a report before this Court.

The petition filed by Mr. Yadav claimed that a palace of Raja Man Singh existed on the land where the Taj Mahal stands today and “the dead body of Mumtaz Mahal was interred in a domed-shaped building within the mansion of Raja Man Singh”.

It further claimed that the mansion of Raja Man Singh already existed and stood on the land and there is no mention of the mansion being demolished to create space for the construction of Taj Mahal.

The plea also claimed that various court chroniclers of King Shah Jahan are silent about the name of the architect of the Taj Mahal. “Strangely, all the court chroniclers of King Shah Jahan have not mentioned the name of the architect of his magnificent mausoleum,” the plea said.

“Therefore, this quite clearly indicates that the mansion of Raja Man Singh was not demolished but only modified and renovated to create the current look of Taj Mahal,” the plea said.

(With inputs from ANI)

