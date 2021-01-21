Plea alleges police land encroachment

New Delhi

21 January 2021 00:05 IST

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notices to Delhi government’s Public Works Department, the police, and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on a petition alleging encroachment of police colony land in Shalimar Bagh.

Justice Pratibha M. Singh while hearing the petition said, “I actually find it quite amusing that police land has been encroached upon”. The HC also issued notice to the people who allegedly have done the encroachment.

The court has posted the case for hearing on April 12.

It also asked the authorities to inform what action has been taken against the encroachment.

The petitioner, Anil Kumar, a resident of the police colony whose land has been encroached upon, contended that in a criminal case before the court involving the alleged encroachers, a categorical finding was arrived at that they have encroached upon the police land and built a house there despite they being neither employees of Delhi Police nor any land being allotted to them in the colony.

He has claimed that despite the observation by the court, no action has been taken by the authorities against the encroachment.