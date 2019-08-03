Plea alleges operation of illegal factories in Vikaspuri, DPCC told to look into matter

Following a plea alleging operation of illegal factories in Vikaspuri, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to look into the allegations and take action.

The directions came when the a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was hearing a plea moved by a residents’ welfare association of Gupta Colony in Vikas Nagar that alleged that illegal industries were contributing to the air pollution in the city.

“The allegation is that 30 factories and two godowns are being operated in the agricultural land at Gupta Colony, Vikas Nagar, in Vikaspuri. The factories are causing air pollution, noise pollution and [pollution from] traffic in the area,” the Bench observed while noting the allegations.

While disposing the applications after directions to the DPCC, the Bench added, “Needless to say that the order of the NGT is binding as a decree of court and non-compliance is actionable by way of punitive action including prosecution, in terms of the NGT Act.”