Plea alleges dumping of garbage near Najafgarh

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and other government agencies to furnish a report on a plea alleging unscientific dumping of garbage by hawkers near Najafgarh.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the SDMC, DPCC, Sub-divisional Magistrate of Dwarka and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to submit a factual and action taken report on the matter.

The Bench added that the pollution control committee will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance of the order.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by the Federation of Vikas Nagar Residents Welfare Association which sought action against the unscientific dumping of garbage by hawkers on a land belonging to the Irrigation and Flood Department.

While noting allegations made in the plea, the Bench observed: “Regular burning of garbage is also taking place, including plastic and toxic waste material. There is continuous dumping of sewage in Najafgarh drain.”

The plea had also said that students of several government schools in the vicinity were being affected by the pollution caused.