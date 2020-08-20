Plea against water, electricity subsidies in Delhi rejected in High Court

New Delhi

20 August 2020 23:35 IST

High Court imposes cost of ₹25,000 on the petitioner

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected a plea seeking review of its verdict rejecting a petition challenging the city government’s decision to grant electricity and water subsidies to people of the Capital.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan also imposed a cost of ₹25,000 on the petitioner, Shailendra Kumar Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, while dismissing the review petition.

The High Court had on July 28 dismissed Mr. Singh’s petition saying that the grant of subsidies was “absolutely and purely” a policy decision in which it was not going to interfere.

It had said that water and electricity concessions were being given by the Delhi government as per its policy decision which was based upon complex facts and situations prevailing in the society.

Mr. Singh had claimed that the Delhi government’s policy of subsidies to the public was “an infringement of the fundamental right of equality of citizens of India as well as violation of constitutional view of welfare State”.

He had also claimed that according to the response received under the Right to Information Act, subsidies to the tune of ₹2,500 crore have been granted to the people without any disability, liability, restriction or conditions.