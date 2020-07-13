Delhi

Plea against UGC norms on status of colleges

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on a plea challenging its 2018 regulations which confer autonomous status on colleges.

A Bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to UGC and sought its stand by July 27 on the petition by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) which has claimed that the regulation results in creation of a parallel university which the commission is not empowered to set up.

The GGSIPU, represented by senior advocate P S Narasimha and lawyer Harsh Kaushik, said that UGC has the power to set standards and grant recognition, but it cannot set up a university which can only be created by way of a central or state legislation.

