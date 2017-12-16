Plea against Talwars’ acquittal

The widow of Hemraj, the domestic servant of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, on Friday challenged the dentist couple’s acquittal by the Allahabad High Court in the double murders of their daughter Aarushi and her husband in 2008.
The high court had cleared the Talwars of any guilt or involvement in the crimes in a judgment delivered in October this year. The ruling had set aside the life sentence awarded to the couple in November 2013 by a CBI court at Ghaziabad.
Aarushi, a teenager, was found dead in her room with her throat slit. Hemraj’s body was found on the terrace of the couple’s residence in Noida.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor