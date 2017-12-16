Plea against Talwars’ acquittal

The widow of Hemraj, the domestic servant of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, on Friday challenged the dentist couple’s acquittal by the Allahabad High Court in the double murders of their daughter Aarushi and her husband in 2008.

The high court had cleared the Talwars of any guilt or involvement in the crimes in a judgment delivered in October this year. The ruling had set aside the life sentence awarded to the couple in November 2013 by a CBI court at Ghaziabad.

Aarushi, a teenager, was found dead in her room with her throat slit. Hemraj’s body was found on the terrace of the couple’s residence in Noida.