Plea against Minister’s election dismissed

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition which had challenged the election of Union Minister Harsh Vardhan alleging that he had given false information in his poll affidavit.
The plea by Arun Kumar, who claims to be a voter of Chandni Chowk constituency, alleged that the BJP leader had indulged in corrupt practices by not disclosing the real cost of an apartment in Dwarka bought by his wife. The Centre had claimed that no grounds were made out for challenging Mr. Vardhan’s election.
