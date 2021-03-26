Plea against giving loose medicines declined

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition seeking to frame guidelines to prevent loose medicines being allegedly provided to patients by doctors.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh dismissed the petition noting that no specific incidents of such violation have been mentioned in the plea. The High Court, however, gave the petitioner the liberty to file before the appropriate forum mentioning specific incidents.

The court said there are provisions already under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act to address the grievances raised in the plea.