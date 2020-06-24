Plea against ban on export of PPE kits and masks

New Delhi

24 June 2020 23:50 IST

Court seeks response of Centre, AAP governments

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Centre and the AAP government on a plea by a company against the ban on export of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and medical masks during the pandemic.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva sought the stand of both the Central and Delhi government on a petition by Thompson Press Service, which has claimed that there was a dearth of buyers for PPE kits and medical masks in the country.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya, appearing for the Centre, submitted that the ban on export of PPE kits and medical masks has been imposed to prevent any shortage in the country. She submitted that as per her instructions, there is no dearth of buyers. However, the petitioner and other manufacturers are wanting to export for making financial gains and not for the reason that there is any shortage of demand in the country.

The court has posted the case for further hearing on July 10.