Playschool defaces public property, booked

A playschool here was booked for damaging public property with its admission posters after a complaint was made against it by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), officials said on Wednesday.

Neglected warning

The NMRC, which operates the Noida-Greater Noida Metro rail, had alleged that the playschool had pasted the posters on its premises despite signage warning action against such acts.

“Posters have been pasted illegally by the playschool on pillars between Sector 51 and Sector 76 metro stations of the Aqua Line and public property has been defaced,” the NMRC said in its complaint.

A case was registered at the Sector 49 police station and Sector 76. The playschool was charged under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, officials said.

Posters removed

“The posters were immediately removed from the pillars after we registered the FIR,” Station House Officer Ajay Kumar Agrawal said. Mr. Agrawal said there have been at least two dozen similar complaints about NMRC’s public property being defaced and the police have clubbed all complaints for probe.