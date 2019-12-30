Play re-enacting police crackdown on students staged outside Jamia

Two weeks after police crackdown on students protesting against citizenship law near Jamia Millia Islamia, a play re-enacting” the events of December 15 was held in front of the university on Sunday.

The play, organised by the Hamdard Alumni Association, titled “Jamiawala Bagh” drew parallels with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Scores of people watched the play by wrapping bandages across their face to express solidarity with the injured students of Jamia.

The performers narrated how the events taking place today had already taken place in the past with the use of “time” as a metaphorical narrator, played by a blindfolded woman.

Characters and events

Among the characters and events in the play were a “General Dyer” giving directions to open fire in an accented Hindi, a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah with the phrase “aap chronology samjheye” explaining how the CAA would come first and the NRC after, and a scene where a maroon hijab clad woman yelling at the “police” telling them to back off as they attempted to lathi-charge “protesters.”

Speaking after the performance, one of the them urged the public to look beyond communal differences.

“You might have a different ideology but how can you celebrate students being beaten up, losing an eye, losing an arm? At least on this there shouldn’t be two opinions,” he said.

Hub of protest

The area around the university continues to be a hub of protest with colourful anti-CAA, anti-NRC and other posters, pictures of B.R Ambedkar, and slogans as well as loud speaker system set up on the sides of the road running through the university. Designated areas have also been set up for volunteers to make posters as well as read and work.

“Read for revolution” reads one poster put up near a photo exhibition on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, where each phase of his political career is captured in an iconic photograph along with a brief write up.

Meanwhile, students protesting at the university were joined by residents of the area in large numbers as well as a contingent of the Aligarh Muslim University’s Old Boys Association, who took out a march condemning police brutality in Uttar Pradesh.

Candlelight march

Later in the evening, large numbers of protesters took out a candlelight march to Shaheen Bagh where area residents have been on a similar indefinite sit-in protest for over the last two weeks.