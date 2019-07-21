‘Plastic’ measures for a real hazard

Acres of agricultural fields divided into plots and filled with plastic waste ranging from broken chairs and vehicle parts to toys; a network of slushy roads connecting the plots, crowded with people breaking, cutting, washing and segregating plastic waste — these are the scenes at an illegal plastic market operating in a Haryana village near Delhi border.

Despite a National Green Tribunal ban and ₹25 crore fine on the Delhi government in 2018 for failing to crack down on illegal plastic markets in Tikri Kalan in Delhi and nearby villages, several such markets are running openly in and around the Capital. They pose environmental and fire risk as they do not adhere to any safety norms.

The Hindu found two such markets operating in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. One market — near Geetanjali colony — was spread across 30-40 acres of agricultural field, while the other — near Chhotu Ram Nagar colony — straddled at least 15 acres. Hundreds of men and women were working in these markets.

In Delhi, a smaller market was operating on an agricultural field in Mundka village and at least 12 plastic segregating units were seen in residential areas in Mundka, Tikri Kalan, Jharoda Kalan and Kamruddin Nagar.

Waste burning

In all these villages, plastic and rubber wastes were found dumped on the roadside and at many places, burnt patches were seen next to the dump. Trucks and autorickshaws carrying different types of plastic were a common sight there.

In June, the Delhi Fire Service station in Tikri Kalan received at least 29 calls of fire in plastic and other wastes, according to records accessed by The Hindu.

Tikri Kalan has a legal PVC market on DDA land. Officials claimed this market is the “seed” which has grown and spread to nearby areas, unchecked by authorities. Scrap plastic from these markets are taken to the agricultural fields in Haryana and burnt there. Plastic and rubber are essentially set on fire for two reasons: first, to get rid of waste that has no value, and second, to extract metal embedded in them.

Fire risk

Additional Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service, A.K. Jaiswal, who is in-charge of Jwalapuri, termed the illegal plastic units in Delhi “dangerous” and said that many fires in the area are started on purpose.

“While some fires are caused due to someone throwing a cigarette or beedi on plastic waste lying by the road, we also get cases where the fire has been set to retrieve metal from plastic and it goes out of hand,” he said. “The smoke from such fire is dense black and more dangerous than normal fire,” he added.

Asked about action taken against people who start the fire, an officer at the Tikri Kalan fire station said: “We get calls from fire control room and when we reach the spot, we never find anyone to explain how the fire erupted.”

“The workers set fire to the plastic and then alert the fire department that it has spread. This is how it works every time,” said Jeet Singh, a resident of Mundka village.

Tarun Pawaria, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bahadurgarh, said the administration is aware of one illegal market in Haryana near the Delhi border. “About a month ago, the municipality had complained to us that the unit had become a public nuisance and asked for its removal under Section 133 of CrPC. We have issued notices and will take action against them,” said Mr. Pawaria. He, however, said he was not aware of the second market.

Jatin Goyal, SDM, Punjabi Bagh in Delhi, said, “In December and January, we undertook a huge drive to clear illegal plastic segregation units in the area [in Delhi]. All these units on agricultural land, in godowns, and in compounds with boundary walls are illegal.”

Workers’ plight

The workers at the illegal markets in Haryana said they moved to the area after the Delhi government cracked down on them in December last year.

Rajesh Kumar, 32, from Uttar Pradesh, was breaking plastic materials with a hammer, while his two children were playing on the sacks stacked at the site.

“I used to work at Tikri Kalan earlier. Now, we take [scrap] plastic from the PVC market [in Delhi], segregate them into different grades and sell them at a higher price [to wholesalers],” he said.

Way forward

According to experts, closing down these illegal units is not the solution. Chitra Mukherjee, head of advocacy and policy at Chintan, an NGO, said, “If these people do not handle plastic waste, it will end up in landfills. They should be put in touch with training institutes to improve their skills.”

“The government has to invest in this sector. Doesn’t the fault lie with the authorities?” she asked.

Swati Singh Sambyal, programme manager at the Centre for Science and Environment, had a similar view. “The government has to regulate the markets and semi-formalise the sector. Where else will all this waste go?”