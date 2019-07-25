Plastic bags banned in 18 States, CPCB tells NGT

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that 18 States have imposed complete ban on the use of plastic carry bags while in five other States, a partial ban was imposed at religious and historical sites.

The CPCB told a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that while 12 States and Union Territories have submitted the respective action plans pertaining to plastic waste management, seven others have not imposed the ban yet.

“Eighteen States have imposed a complete ban on plastic carry bags and products. Besides, five States namely Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and West Bengal have imposed the partial ban on plastic carry bags and products at religious and historical places,” said the apex pollution control board. Stating that Odisha has not provided details yet, the CPCB said that the seven States where a partial ban was imposed are Assam, Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya, Telengana and UTs of Goa and Puducherry.

Prohibit littering

The green panel directed the CPCB to furnish a status report by September 30 on the implementation of relevant plastic waste management rules. It was also suggested that respective State pollution control boards and local bodies should ensure prohibition of littering of plastic waste at historical, religious and public places.