Plan to replace cramped, fire-prone offices with modern buildings

Frequent fires, cramped spaces and distances between offices that lead to problems in coordination were among the reasons cited by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry sources on Thursday for the government’s plan for a common Central Secretariat, after demolishing some of these old bhawans.

As a part of its redevelopment of the Central Vista, which stretches from Rashtrapati Bhawan till India Gate, the government is planning to set up a common Central Secretariat.

In its request for proposal (RFP) seeking design and architecture firms’ ideas for a new plan for the Central Vista, the Ministry said the Central Secretariat is currently spread over 47 buildings in Delhi, with a total of about 70,000 employees. While there are about 30 buildings in the three-kilometre Central Vista, like Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan and Shastri Bhawan, there are some plots that have “hutments”, including near North Block, South Block and on Thyagraj Marg, Jamnagar House and Jodhpur House, the RFP stated.

“These hutments occupy an area of over 90 acres and houses either Defence establishments or offices of various Ministries. Most of the buildings in the Central Vista area are more than 40-50 years old and have either outlived or are approaching their structural lives,” the RFP said.

It added that buildings constructed from the time of New Delhi’s inception in 1911, like North and South Block, were not “earthquake-safe”.

“There is shortage of working spaces, parking, amenities and services. The spread of Central Government Ministries and Departments in different locations leads to inefficiencies and difficulty in coordination,” the RFP said.

A Ministry source added that with every subsequent government taking over, the offices of Ministries and Ministers see certain alterations, something which would be “put a stop to”. A uniform design for all government offices, spread across Ministries, would be followed.

Museums on cards

While many of the buildings that house various Ministries today would be razed, the source added that North and South Blocks, which currently have the offices of the Finance, Home, Defence and External Affairs Ministries, could be retro-fitted and used for museums, convention centres etc. The source added that the government currently spends about ₹1,000 crore a year on rent for its offices in Delhi.