Plan to convert stadiums into COVID centres put on hold: Delhi authorities

New Delhi

12 July 2020 23:42 IST

Authorities in Delhi have put on hold their plan to use stadiums as makeshift COVID care centres for now in view of the city witnessing a good recovery rate, officials said on Sunday.

Seeing the current situation, there is no need to convert stadiums into COVID-19 care facilities, an official in the east Delhi district administration said.

However, he said, the stadiums can be converted into COVID facilities in the coming days if the need arises.

Last month, a Delhi government panel constituted by Lt. Governor Anil Baijal had suggested to use Pragati Maidan, Talkatora Indoor Stadium, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, JLN Stadium, Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium and Dhyanchand National Stadium for the purpose.

A government study on Saturday said that there has been a “sharp decline” in daily fatality figures in the city in the past two weeks.