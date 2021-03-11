Delhi

Plaint seeks FIR against Kangana

A court here on Wednesday sought a status report from Delhi Police on a plea seeking lodging of an FIR against actress Kangana Ranaut over tweets allegedly aimed at defaming and inciting hatred towards the Sikh community.

Metropolitan Magistrate Amardeep Kaur directed the police to file an action-taken report by April 24, on a complaint filed by Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee chief Maninder Singh Sirsa.

Mr. Sirsa claimed that Ms. Rannaut had shared tweets aimed at “defaming” the Sikh community and the farmers who are protesting against the farm laws. He claimed that he had approached the police to file a case and after the probe agency refused to lodge an FIR, he approached the court.

The complaint sought filing of FIR for offences, including promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings.

