Plaint by Paytm accused probed

Nearly a month after an extortion complaint was filed by Rupak Jain, husband of the prime accused in the Paytm case and an accused himself, the police said on Friday the matter was probed but had failed to yield fruitful results.

Mr. Jain had filed a complaint at Sector 39 police station here alleging that a caller had asked to pay ₹5 crore. The call was traced to Bahraich.

Meanwhile, the police have given a clean chit to Rahul Adhana, an employee accused of leaking data. This even as Rohit Chomal, the fourth accused in the extortion bid on e-wallet firm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, remains at large.

A police team has been despatched to Kolkata, where Chomal reportedly hails from, raids have been conducted on houses of his relatives living in Noida. His cell phone too has also been put under surveillance.

Sonia Dhawan, Mr. Sharma’s secretary-turned-communications head of Paytm, her husband and Paytm employee Devendra Kumar were arrested by the Sector 20 police on October 22.