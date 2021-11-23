Piyush Goyal hopes BJP will have ‘triple engine’ Govt. in three years

New Delhi

23 November 2021 02:04 IST

Resolution accuses AAP Govt. of doing injustice to city’s farmers

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Piyush Goyal on Monday expressed hope that there will be a “triple engine” Government led by the party in Delhi in the next three years. He was speaking after inaugurating the Delhi BJP’s State executive meeting.

Having a Government at the Centre, in Delhi, and ruling the three civic bodies will enhance the city’s development three times, he said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for over 115 crore vaccinations in the country and people’s welfare policies, said party workers will continue to fight against Delhi’s problems.

The BJP accused the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP)-led Delhi Government of having miserably failed in all areas and demanded that it resign. A resolution to this effect was moved by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and seconded by general secretary Harsh Malhotra and vice president Rajan Tiwari.

The resolution said that of the 1,200 Government schools, 750 do not have principals, 418 do not have vice principals, and there is a shortage of some 24,500 teachers. It also said that the city’s health care system is in a shambles. The resolution also accused the Delhi Government of having “always done injustice” to the city’s farmers.

Party’s national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, national vice president and Delhi in-charge Baijyant Jai Panda, national secretary and Delhi co-in-charge Alka Gurjar, and State organisational general secretary Siddharthan were also present in the meeting.

In a related development, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused AAP leaders of levelling “unfounded corruption allegations” against BJP-ruled civic bodies over the past 7 years, while not allowing any voice to be raised against their own policies.

“Some months ago, we exposed misappropriation in the Delhi Jal Board accounts. The agitated AAP Government lodged police and court cases against BJP leaders to suppress their voice,” Mr. Kapoor said.

Similarly, there is widespread public resentment against the Government’s new liquor policy and opening of shops in residential areas, he said.