Piped water reaches Badarpur: DJB

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Wednesday said that residents of Badarpur have started getting piped drinking water from Wednesday.

On June 6, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had visited different parts of Badarpur constituency and assured the residents that Ganga water will reach their households soon.

“The people of Badarpur now have access to clean drinking water. Camps are being set up in the area to provide people with water connections,” an official statement said.

“Sewer lines and roads are also being set up in the constituency,” it said.