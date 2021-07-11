Pink Line metro curbs from July 12-15

NEW DELHI

Delhi Metro will be undertaking OHE interlinking work between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said that services on the Pink Line will be restricted between July 12 and 15 to undertake interlinking work of overhead equipment (OHE) on the yet to be operational corridor between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake metro stations.

In a statement issued, the DMRC said, “Due to OHE interlinking work on the section between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake, Metro services will not be available between IP Extension and Trilokpuri and between Mayur Vihar Phase I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations. Also, Mandawali West Vinod Nagar, East Vinod Nagar Mayur Vihar Phase-II, Trilokpuri and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations will remain closed in the above said period.”

Train services during these days on the Pink Line will continue to run as usual from Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Phase-I section and from IP Extension to Maujpur/Shiv Vihar section, the DMRC said.

Officials added that the first and last train timings from the modified terminal stations — Mayur Vihar Phase-I and IP Extension — will remain unchanged during this period.

Long waiting time

Meanwhile, the DMRC said that with social distancing and other safety norms in place, the average waiting time at the busy Rajiv Chowk metro station went up to over 50 minutes for over three-and-a-half hours on Saturday.

Stating that normal train services on the Pink Line will resume from July 16, officials said, “Announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains on Pink Line about the modified destination of trains during this period.”