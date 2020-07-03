‘Pinjra Tod member can talk to lawyer through videoconferencing’

The Tihar Jail officials on Friday told the Delhi High Court that Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita, arrested in a case related to the communal violence in north-east Delhi, can have access to her lawyer via videoconference as this facility was being provided in jail no.6 of Tihar jail where women are lodged.
The submission by Tihar jail officials was made in response to a plea by Ms. Kalita seeking daily access to her lawyer through videoconferencing and to carry books and reading material in prison.
With regard to her plea as well as her concern that jail officials would be able to overhear the videoconferencing sessions with her lawyer, the High Court said the same order as passed in the matter of co-accused and Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal, who had raised similar issues, can be made applicable to Ms. Kalita.
The court had allowed Ms. Narwal to have two videoconferences per week for 30 minutes each. She was permitted to source books from outside the prison and headphones were to be provided to her to ensure officials do not overhear conversations.
