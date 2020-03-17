Pinjra Tod alleges vilification drive against it

NEW DELHI

‘NRC-NPR-CAA violates democratic fabric and ethos of India’

Pinjra Tod, a collective that was formed to ensure secure, affordable and non-discriminatory accommodation for women students across Delhi on Monday said that a vilification campaign was being run against it for opposing the CAA.

It said that presently, peaceful protesters and victims of violence are the ones facing severe backlash and police repression for opposing the CAA.

In a statement, Pinjra Tod said, “It has been disturbing to see the vilification campaign being run in the media against victims of the worst violence, against Pinjratod and other peaceful protesters. We are now seeing speculative journalism which has been reduced to abysmal lows by portraying peaceful protesters as criminals and as the cause for the violence meted upon them.”

The organisation said that it would remain committed to peaceful and democratic means of protesting.

“Pinjra Tod is also opposed to the NRC-NPR-CAA which, it believes, is unconstitutional and violates the democratic fabric and ethos of India,” the statement added.