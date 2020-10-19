Pinja Tod demands FIR in rape and murder of teenager

The Dalit girl was found dead at her employer’s house in north Delhi’s Model Town on October 4

Women’s group — Pinjra Tod — on Monday demanded registration of an FIR into the alleged rape and murder of a 17-year-old Dalit girl, who was found dead at her employer’s house in north Delhi’s Model Town.

The group also sought action against police personnel, who were allegedly involved in custodial violence of the family members, students, activists and a journalist — part of the protest on October 16. They demanded the withdrawal of the FIR registered against 10 persons, who were detained.

A minor, who worked as a house help, was found dead at the employer’s residence on October 4 and her post-mortem was conducted on October 8. Her family alleged that she was raped and murdered by the employer’s son and driver and that she was cremated by police against the wishes of the family.

On October 16, a protest was staged at Model Town police station by students and activists demanding investigation but they were allegedly assaulted by police personnel. A journalist was among those detained and thrashed. While the police claimed that he was part of the protest, he claimed that he was covering the event.