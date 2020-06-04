Delhi

Pilot robbed at gunpoint near IIT-Delhi, sustains injuries

Patrolling van chased accused who managed to flee spot

A 30-year-old pilot sustained injuries when he was allegedly robbed at gunpoint near Indian Institute of Technology here in the early hours of Wednesday. The police said that a case has been registered and an investigation is under way.

DCP (South West) Devender Arya confirmed the incident.

A senior police officer said that a PCR call was received around 1.30 a.m. regarding the robbery. When the police reached the spot, they were informed that the victim, a resident of Faridabad, was on his way to the airport from home in a cab provided by the company when the incident took place. “The pilot said that two persons came on a scooty, broke the windows and robbed him of his wallet which contained ₹10,000,” the officer said, adding that the accused then fled.

The pilot added that eight-ten persons on four-five two-wheelers blocked the road and broke the windows of the car. “One guy pointed a countrymade pistol at me from the left side and another poked me with a knife on my thigh. I was overpowered, so I gave up,” he said, adding that they demanded money and he gave them his wallet. The pilot sustained a deep cut on his thigh and got stitches.

The victim then called police after reaching IIT-Delhi gate. He claimed that more persons had become victims of the same group within 10 minutes. The police said that a patrolling van chased the accused, but they managed to escape.

“Joblessness is a reason... and masks are helping such people hide their identity. If this could happen on a well-lit flyover in a posh area in front of IIT-Delhi, it can happen anywhere,” he said.

