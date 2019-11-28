PIL seeks Public Service Commission for Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to intervene as a party in a petition seeking establishment of a Public Service Commission (PSC) for the Capital.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar directed that the MHA be made a party in the petition which claimed that a PSC for Delhi would expedite selection of officers for its administration as well as “bring greater accountability and transparency”.

The Ministry told the Bench it was a necessary party in the matter as control over the bureaucracy, as far as Delhi was concerned, presently remained in the hands of the Centre.

The petition by Abhijit Mishra has alleged “critical failure” on the part of the Delhi government to comply with provisions of Article 315 and Article 239 AA of the Constitution. Mr. Mishra contended that Article 315 states there shall be a separate PSC for the Union and each State. The Delhi government has not complied with the provision, he added.

The establishment of a PSC is item 41 in the State list, the petition said, adding that despite representations sent by him on the issue to the Lieutenant-Governor and the Delhi Chief Secretary, no efforts have been made to set up a service commission for the national capital.