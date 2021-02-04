PIL in High Court for salary payment, medical facilities to sanitation workers

Court seeks response of Central, State governments

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre and AAP government on a PIL seeking payment of pending salaries of sanitation workers and providing them medical facilities as well as safety gear.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Delhi government as well as the National and Delhi Commissions for Safai Karamcharis seeking their stand on the petition by March 15.

The petition by Delhi resident Harnam Singh, who claims to be a social activist and a former Chairman of the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis, has alleged that sanitation workers were forced to work without protective gear during the time the pandemic numbers were increasing uncontrollably. He has also alleged that even the two commissions set up for the welfare of safai karamcharis did not perform their duties.