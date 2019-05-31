PIL in HC seeks fire safety at coaching hubs

The Delhi HC on Thursday asked the city government, the police and the fire department to respond to a petition seeking to ensure fire safety in all private coaching centres here.

A Bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Brijesh Sethi gave the direction after taking note of the plea by Madhumita Kothari claiming that many coaching centres in the Capital did not have fire safety devices or proper exit paths. Ms. Kothari cited the recent Surat fire tragedy that claimed 22 lives.

She also said that the Delhi government should create laws to regulate the establishment and operation of private coaching centres mushrooming across the city.

Fire clearance norms

The HC also observed that the fire clearance norms of the city government for operating restaurants were “moronic” and responsible for accidents.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru’s remark came after he was informed that according to the guidelines, a fire clearance was not granted by considering the capacity of a building where one or more restaurants may be located, but by taking into account the number of seats in each eatery.

Justice Bakhru noted if a building has a separate restaurant on each of its floors, none of them would need fire clearance as long as their individual seating was below 50.

“It is moronic, for want of a better word. No wonder fire accidents happen. You [government] are looking at it [fire clearance] in the wrong way. You have to look at it building-wise,” the court said.

The observation came while hearing the pleas by two restaurants, run from separate floors of a single building at Hauz Khas Village, challenging their sealing for lack of fire clearance.

(with PTI inputs)